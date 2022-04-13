ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Polk County ends COVID-19 isolation housing for homeless

By Jason Clayworth
 3 days ago
Isolation housing for homeless people with COVID-19 will end this week, Eric Kool, director of Polk County Community, Family and Youth Services, announced in a letter to providers Friday.

  • Few people used the service in recent weeks, Kool said.

Catch up fast: Polk County and Des Moines launched the program in early 2020 as way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

  • Recipients were housed in a few area hotels to avoid them sleeping in crowded shelters or crashing with others while they recovered.

By the numbers: Just under 400 COVID-infected people and their families have used the program.

  • More than 3,800 nights of housing were provided.

What they're saying: Shelters or camps haven't seen high or sustained levels of COVID-19 as health officials previously believed were possible in the early days of the pandemic, Kool wrote.

  • Plus: Widespread vaccination availability and lower community spread has reduced demand for the program.
  • Two hotel admissions were used in more than six weeks, Kool wrote.

Of note: Homeless facilities will follow their own protocols and some will isolate COVID-positive people in separate rooms, Kool told Axios.

Axios Des Moines

Polk County announces $15M affordable housing initiative

More than $15 million in federal pandemic assistance will be used to create more affordable housing in Polk County, according to an agreement supervisors approved Tuesday.Why it matters: Central Iowa has a deficit of nearly 12,000 affordable homes, according to a study by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition last year. Research shows that increasing access to affordable housing can improve economic mobility and foster growth, per the coalition.Details: Tuesday's housing allocation comes out of the $95 million given to the county last year as part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act. The award must be spent by the end of 2026.County officials said up to 600 affordable units will be created in the area.By the numbers: $12 million is slated for the reuse of existing buildings, like hotels.$3 million for short-term loans and help covering pre-development expenses for low-income housing developers.$150,000 will go to a pilot program to help coordinate and maximize efforts among multiple programs in Polk County that assist disadvantaged families.What they're saying: Eric Burmeister, director of the Polk County Housing Trust Fund, which will administer the programs, called the allocation a one-in-a-generation opportunity.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County ends contract with mental health manager

Polk County supervisors on Tuesday terminated a 45-year contract with a nonprofit that oversees the county's mental health services.What's happening: Polk County Health Services (PCHS) will cease its work with the county government by July 1, supervisors said Tuesday. Why it matters: Thousands of residents with mental illness, intellectual or other development disabilities depend on services managed by PCHS.Governance and management replacement plans haven't been formed yet and the county's takeover could leave people with inadequate service, warned Matt McCoy, the only supervisor to vote against eliminating the contract.Catch up fast: PCHS was created in 1976 by Polk supervisors. The...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County closes its COVID-19 testing drive-thru site

Data: Polk County Emergency Management; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosPolk County's COVID testing drive-thru permanently closed Thursday due to low community transmission rates and the availability of at-home tests.State of play: The River Place site launched in January when the Omicron surge was in full force. Only one person used the service on Sunday.What they're saying: The site could reopen if pandemic conditions change, county officials posted in a public notice about the site's closure.Of note: Tests can be picked up at the Polk County Health Department or ordered for free.Local in-store and take-home tests are also available.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines to consider 2-in-1 housing expansion

A significant number of single-family homeowners in Des Moines could construct additional homes or turn outbuildings like garages into guest houses under a zoning change that goes before the City Council Monday.Why it matters: If approved, residential density would increase.Affordable housing options would expand, and it could help those caring for seniors in multi-generational family settings, AARP Iowa state director Brad Anderson tells Axios.Catch up fast: Accessory household units (AHUs) include alley flats and other dwellings that are attached or adjacent to a home.City zoning limits AHUs to specific districts, which are generally located in higher density areas where multi-housing...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County to open a new mental health department

Polk County supervisors approved a new Behavioral Health and Disability Services Department during a special meeting Thursday.Why it matters: It shifts the oversight of local mental health services that thousands of residents depend upon from a nonprofit to the county. Catch up fast: The nonprofit Polk County Health Services (PCHS) has been contracted by the county to manage a network of mental health services since 1977.Supervisors canceled the contract late last month, saying county management will provide better oversight and input into the health care it provides to residents. Details: Nine employees officially transferred from the nonprofit to the county...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Homelessness#Covid#Polk County Community#Family And Youth Services
Axios Des Moines

George Flagg's family asks Des Moines not to scrub name from parkway

George Flagg's family is asking the city to consider the late, former Des Moines City Council member's entire record before stripping his name from a city street.Driving the news: Flagg's three sons sent an email to six of the city's seven council members Wednesday, shortly after Axios first published an article about community efforts to rename George Flagg Parkway.Councilperson Indira Sheumaker was excluded from the message. The family members didn't respond to Axios' question about why.Catch up fast: Several residents are urging the city to rename the parkway over concerns about Flagg's xenophobic actions and views while serving as a...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Drop racist’s name from street, Des Moines petitioners say

Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Parking garage vacancies dog downtown Des Moines

Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosOccupancy rates in Des Moines' city-owned garages have only partially recovered from a steep drop during the pandemic.Why it matters: It's costing the city millions of dollars in annual revenue.The garages, which are all located downtown, reflect the slow return of people to the city's core business district.By the numbers: Parking garage revenue fell from just over $7 million in fiscal year that ended in June 2019 to $4.2 million in 2021, according to city data.Street-metered parking fell from $4 million to around $2.6 million during that period.What they're saying: City officials said in a February budget presentation that they don't project Des Moines to see a full parking system recovery for at least two more years.The city has been discussing getting out of the garage parking business for years, Councilperson Joe Gatto said at the meeting.Of note: The city's eighth and newest garage — a $42 million structure near 5th and Walnut streets that opened in July — is not included in the latest revenue report. Plenty of parking at this city-owned garage at 801 Locust St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines says its stimulus fog has lifted

Plans on how to spend a $2.7 billion stimulus announced for Iowa's state and local governments more than a year ago are falling into place, local officials told Axios last week. Why it matters: Vague language in federal legislation initially prompted government officials to delay spending decisions over their share...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Thousands of Iowans will lose boosted food stamp benefits in April

Federal food assistance that expanded at the beginning of the pandemic will return to normal levels in Iowa on Friday.Why it matters: The change means at least $95 a month less for more than 150,000 Iowa households that receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps.It comes at a time when wages aren't keeping pace with inflation and rising costs, which is hurting low-income families the hardest, Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) CEO Matt Unger tells Axios.Catch up fast: Since March 2020, SNAP benefits were bolstered as part of the federal government's...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Reducing violence in Des Moines Public Schools

Students involved in fights in Des Moines Public Schools are getting pulled from classrooms and shifted to virtual learning under a new policy that launched this school year.Why it matters: The goal of the district's policy, which has been in effect for nearly four months, is to improve school safety.Yes, but: The rules are likely to take more students out of classrooms and increase disciplinary disparities among students of color, says Cheryl Hayes, a juvenile justice reform advocate with A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy (AMOS), a network of metro churches and community groups that runs a mediation program in the district.Catch...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

ER visits average more than 2 hours in Iowa

Data: SysAid; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIowa sits in the middle of the pack for time spent in an emergency room — averaging a little over two hours, according to research by IT service automation company SysAid.State of play: Des Moines-area hospitals have recently struggled with record-long waits, especially during the second half of 2021 when the Omicron surge was compounded by staffing shortages.Local hospitals said wait times could reach up to 10+ hours depending on the day.Yes, but: There's hope that increases in staff pay and a decline in COVID patients could help wait times settle down.Of note: SysAid studied Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data from January 2020 to March 2021.View our interactive map.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines will launch a free ice skating program

The Principal Group Foundation will donate $300,000 to help cover the costs of free skating programs at Brenton Skating Plaza for underprivileged children and adults.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council approved an agreement involving the gift on Monday.A free skating program will launch this fall.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Another setback for central Iowa's $125 million water project

A second attempt to contract out the first part of a $125 million water recreation trails project in central Iowa has fallen flat.Why it matters: Bidding already failed once for the inaugural piece of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) project. Project officials didn't receive any bids late last year, and City Councilperson Joe Gatto warned in January that finances could unravel if this latest bidding process is unsuccessful.Catch up fast: The project, which has been in planning stages for years, would create amenities like boat launches and whitewater runs for paddling throughout a 150-mile network of creeks and rivers...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's household income sees modest growth

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosIowans grew marginally wealthier in the second half of the last decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's median household income rose from $59,769 between 2011-15 to $61,836 between 2016 and 2020.The big picture: That was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles and followed The Great Recession. The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID spread, writes Axios' Mike Allen.The nation's median household income, which had been $59,000 from 2011 to 2015, rose to $65,000 from 2016 to 2020.The growth coincides with a rise in educational attainment levels, as well as a significant drop in poverty levels nationwide — 15.5% to 12.8%.Zoom in: In the Des Moines metro, fast-growing Warren County saw the biggest gains in median household income at a 25% increase, growing from $64,000 to $80,000.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa proposal gets tough on elder abuse

People who abuse the elderly would face possible prison time under a bill that unanimously passed the Iowa House last week.Why it matters: This type of offense is often hidden or unreported, and costs billions of dollars annually to a growing segment of the population, according to research from the National Council on Aging.Catch up fast: Iowa already has among the best elder abuse protections in the nation, according to an analysis published last year by personal finance site Wallethub.In the last decade, Iowa passed laws that define elder abuse and give courts more authority to enforce power of attorney contracts.Yes, but: The state's legislation doesn't include criminal provisions with consequences like mandatory sentencing requirements. And specific cases involving things like financial exploitation are sometimes outside the reach of the criminal system.It's the biggest remaining legal gap in the state's elder protection system, AARP Iowa said in a February news release.Zoom in: Assault and theft against a person 60 or older would come with enhanced penalties under the bill.Financial exploitation would become a serious misdemeanor or felony.What’s ahead: The bill is back before the Senate where it must pass again before it can make its way to the governor.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

