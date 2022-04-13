Polk County ends COVID-19 isolation housing for homeless

Isolation housing for homeless people with COVID-19 will end this week, Eric Kool, director of Polk County Community, Family and Youth Services, announced in a letter to providers Friday.

Few people used the service in recent weeks, Kool said.

Catch up fast: Polk County and Des Moines launched the program in early 2020 as way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Recipients were housed in a few area hotels to avoid them sleeping in crowded shelters or crashing with others while they recovered.

By the numbers: Just under 400 COVID-infected people and their families have used the program.

More than 3,800 nights of housing were provided.

What they're saying: Shelters or camps haven't seen high or sustained levels of COVID-19 as health officials previously believed were possible in the early days of the pandemic, Kool wrote.

Widespread vaccination availability and lower community spread has reduced demand for the program. Two hotel admissions were used in more than six weeks, Kool wrote.

Of note: Homeless facilities will follow their own protocols and some will isolate COVID-positive people in separate rooms, Kool told Axios.