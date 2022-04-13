ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Cause of overnight fire under investigation

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY1oP_0f7ocI0I00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were on the scene of an overnight house fire.

It happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Riverside Drive.

The caller to 911 said the house had filled with smoke and everyone was able to get out safely.

Arriving firefighters say the fire appeared to be in the attic. They had it out a short time later.

Nobody was injured, but an investigator was called in to help determine the cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Semi collides with car on U.S. 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A wreck involving a semi and a car has occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 at Waterworks Road. The wreck is not far from the Twin Bridges and close to the weigh station. Crews are working the scene. Traffic seems to not be slowed but does not mean […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Serving warrant leads to overnight standoff at Evansville apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An attempt to serve a warrant led to gunfire and an overnight standoff Wednesday at the Colonial Manor Apartments near Henning Avenue and Ridgeway. Evansville Police and U.S. Marshals went to the apartments around 8 p.m. to serve a federal warrant when someone fired a shot at them. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck occurred at Hwy 41 and 60 interchange

UPDATE – Four cars were involved in the wreck, not two. HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wreck occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 just past the U.S. Highway 60 interchange late afternoon. Eyewitness News crews on the scene report that two cars crashed and struck the side of a hill at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First responders free injured person after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to an accident with injuries call early Wednesday evening. Officials tell us once they got on scene, they found a vehicle on its side in the area of North Green and Herron Ave. According to the Henderson Fire Department, an injured individual was still […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ind#House#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man and accomplice charged in alleged coal mine thefts

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Two men are now behind bars after allegedly stealing from a coal mine and then leading law enforcement officers on a chase, ending with a standoff. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says it noticed an unauthorized vehicle on the Peabody Energy property Monday morning. Officials tell us that particular area […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy