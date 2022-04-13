Cause of overnight fire under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were on the scene of an overnight house fire.

It happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Riverside Drive.

The caller to 911 said the house had filled with smoke and everyone was able to get out safely.

Arriving firefighters say the fire appeared to be in the attic. They had it out a short time later.

Nobody was injured, but an investigator was called in to help determine the cause.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).