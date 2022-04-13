ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Opioid emergency boxes help fight addiction

By Emani Payne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Voices of Hope installed 19 opioid emergency boxes on every floor of all Hope Center buildings, this will allow the people living there to have around the clock access to the overdose reversal drug...

Comments / 10

Dustys Demons
3d ago

Stopping the abuse of opoids will fight addiction!! Very bitter because of the war on LEGAL chronic pain opoid patients!! Took opoids almost 9 yrs. Now pain management only do injections. 3 years worth that has cost me & my insurance big money and little to now relief. Now pain prevents me from living my life. people make the choice to abuse drugs. They can make the choice to quit them.

Reply(1)
5
