First Lady visits Missouri today

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. – First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit Missouri today. They’ll visit Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster to highlight the month of the military child and programs that support military-connected students. It’s part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.

The First Lady will also visit Whiteman Elementary School and Knob Noster High School.

