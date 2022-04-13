Sheridan Man Dies After Falling off Cliff

A woman died last week after she appeared to fall into rapids during a river trip at the Grand Canyon. Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on a private boating trip Thursday when she fell into the water near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. Others on the boat pulled her out of the water and began CPR.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO