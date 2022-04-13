Sheridan Man Dies After Falling off Cliff

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cuyahoga Falls man was killed early Thursday morning when his car went off an overpass and crashed onto the highway below, ending up on its roof. Antonio Juan La’Shawn Cleveland, 28, died in the crash where U.S. 30 crosses over U.S. 42 in Richland County, according to the State Highway Patrol.
SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man is dead after police say he was struck by two vehicles Friday night. Lockport Police say the victim, Richard Howes III, was walking westbound across South Transit Rd. at High St. shortly before 8 PM when he was hit by two vehicles that were heading south on South Transit with a green light.
A woman died last week after she appeared to fall into rapids during a river trip at the Grand Canyon. Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on a private boating trip Thursday when she fell into the water near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. Others on the boat pulled her out of the water and began CPR.
A 40-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night in a 200-ft. fall down a cliff in Sunland. The injury was reported at 8:42 p.m. at 11401 N. Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. The man was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, Stewart...
DAVENPORT, Calif. — A woman survived a long fall in Davenport on Monday morning. Officials tell KSBW 8 that a woman fell down the Davenport Bluffs an estimated 100 feet. She is expected to survive the fall. The woman was airlifted from the beach and taken to a Bay...
A walker is in a critical condition after falling unconscious into water at a Snowdonia beauty spot. The man fell 15 metres from a cliff above Swallow Falls near Betws-y-Coed, Conwy, at about 11:00 BST on Saturday. He remained in the water unconscious for 10 minutes until he was reached...
