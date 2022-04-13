ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

APSO searching for man accused of leaving Gonzales restaurant without paying

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) say they’re searching for a...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 6

Related
WAFB

EBRSO searching for bank robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occured Tuesday afternoon on Jones Creek Road. According to EBRSO, a man walked into Bancorp South Bank at 6051 Jones Creek around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 and passed the teller a note making threats and demanding money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apso
WAFB

19-year-old escapee identified after three days on the run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three days after a 19-year-old severely injured a female guard and escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth, an anonymous law enforcement source provided FOX 8 with the man’s identity. For days, officials were silent. “If you don’t release that information, people don’t know about...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
L'Observateur

Accident causes interstate closure in Tangipahoa Parish

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man missing from Natalbany

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 41-year-old man from Natalbany. Kevin D. Sibley, 41, of Natalbany, has been missing for several months, and his family is worried, according to TPSO. Sibley sometimes goes off the grid for a few...
NATALBANY, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge police investigating weekend shootings

SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on the Supreme Court. SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on the Supreme Court. Man arrested after allegedly hitting 5-week-old in the face for crying. Updated: Mar. 19,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy