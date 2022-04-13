ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDOT observes Work Zone Awareness Week

By Xavier Harris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- April 11th- 15th starts Work Zone Awareness Week. The week is an annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say to reduce crashes in work zones, most highway road work is done at night to inconvenience drivers as little as possible.

This can pose significant safety risks for those working in high-speed zones and motorists driving by.

Florida uses a combination of red, green, and amber lights on construction equipment in high-speed work zones when workers are present.


According to FDOT Florida experienced 53,548 work-zone related crashes, including 376 fatalities (including non-traffic fatalities) and 1,904 severe injuries .

To reduce crashes in work zones, FDOT’s current practices include supporting traffic laws within the work zone with signage, public awareness, and education.

The key message FDOT is pushing to drivers, stay alert when traveling through work zone areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

