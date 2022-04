PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear is gearing up to host the anticipated first-ever Hop and Hops Festival the Saturday before Easter for what should be a “glowing” night. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goodyear Recreation Campus on Estrella Parkway, the festival will take advantage of the late start time with a glowing DJ booth, as well as multiple glowing-egg hunts and a black light crafting station.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO