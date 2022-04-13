ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Compensation of Stellantis boss "not normal", French government says

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the financial compensation towards Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares was not “normal” and showed there was a need for more regulation at the European level.

Tavares’ 2021 pay of around 19 million euros, adding to a stock package worth some additional 32 million euros and long-term compensation of some 25 million euros, according to investor Phitrust, has sparked a controversy in France ahead of the Peugeot maker’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Obviously these are not normal figures,” Attal told a news conference.

