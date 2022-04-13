ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing says nearly 100 jets on its order books are now in limbo because of sanctions against Russia

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • Boeing has removed 141 planes from its backlog, two-thirds of which were due to geopolitical events in Ukraine.
  • The planemaker told Insider that sanctions against Russia make it unlikely that the jets will be delivered.
  • The news comes as Boeing struggles with fuselage defects on its 787 planes that have halted deliveries since May.

After years of scrutiny over Boeing's 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner jets, the war in Ukraine is proving to be another punch in the gut for the American planemaker.

On Tuesday, Boeing adjusted its order and deliveries data to remove 141 of its aircraft from its official backlog, two-thirds of which were due to geopolitical events in Ukraine, Boeing told Insider. The planes include 130 of its best-selling 737 MAX, eight 777s, and three 787 Dreamliners.

According to Boeing, the company's decision is due to US accounting rules that require any doubtful sales to be removed from the firm order book if there is uncertainty or risk in the financial circumstances of the buyer.

In this case, international sanctions against Russia have forced the planemaker to place those airplanes in limbo because the likelihood of those aircraft being delivered is low, Boeing explained to Insider.

However, the company said underlying contracts remain and once the risks alleviate, the jets may be returned to the backlog.

It is not uncommon for Boeing to move its planes in an out of backlog, the manufacturer explained, saying it returned 76 planes to the backlog in January and February. That adjustment could be done for several reasons, like airlines bouncing back after the pandemic.

Although not subject to the same accounting rules as Boeing, European rival Airbus has also canceled aircraft deliveries over the crisis in Ukraine. According to Reuters , two A350 jets are sitting in France because sanctions prevent the physical handover to buyer Aeroflot. The planes were officially considered delivered in December though they had not yet been flown to Russia.

In fact, the French manufacturer has made the rare decision to reverse the official deliveries to Russia and put them back on sale. However, the company still maintains firm orders for 13 A350s by Aeroflot and 14 A220s by Russian lessor Ilyushin Finance Co, but imposed sanctions will prevent those deliveries, according to the Seattle Times .

The backlog adjustment is another setback for Boeing, which has only delivered 14 of its popular Dreamliner jet since fall 2020 due to fuselage defects. Specifically, small gaps in the structural joints of the plane must be fixed before the plane is considered airworthy, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As a result, deliveries were halted by the agency in May 2021 until the planemaker finds a "systemic fix," which it has yet to do, according to Reuters . Moreover, the FAA will not allow Boeing to self-certify any newly produced 787s and will retain airworthiness authority until is it confident that the planemaker's "quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards."

Despite the challenges, not all is bleak for Boeing. In March, the manufacturer delivered 41 planes, including 34 of its 737 MAX cash-cow. Moreover, Boeing has recorded 53 gross orders in March, including 47 MAXs and six 777 freighters, though cancelations leave the company with 38 net orders, the company told Insider.

However, deliveries still lag behind Airbus. In total, the French planemaker has handed over 142 jets in the first quarter of 2022, while Boeing has delivered 95. Meanwhile, Airbus has booked 104 gross orders for March, though cancelations left the company with 28 net orders — 10 less than Boeing, the Seattle Times reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing Planes#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#American
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Why China Hasn't Condemned Russia: American-Led Sanctions Against Russia For Its Invasion Of Ukraine Are Fueling A Global Realignment.

"The friendship of the peoples of China and the Soviet Union is everlasting." 1967 Sino-Soviet propaganda poster (via Soviet Visuals). As you saw on ZeroHedge yesterday, the U.S. sanctioned Chinese officials over their country's treatment of its Uighur minority, after unsuccessfully calling for China to condemn Russia. Our post below explains why China's not condemning Russia, and how some mainstream commenters are myopic about the state of the world outside of the West.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Business Insider

463K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy