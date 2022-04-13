Woman and man shot in stomachs on St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting early this morning on the St. Louis riverfront. Shortly after 12:30 am someone shot a man and woman along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard near the Poplar Street Bridge.

The woman was shot in the stomach. She was unconscious and not breathing when taken to the hospital. The man was also shot in the stomach.

