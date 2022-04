The Georgia House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 514, colloquially known as the “Unmask Georgia Students Act” by a 93-52 margin Friday afternoon. According to the bill, no local board of education, superintendent, or personnel of public and state charter schools could impose any rule requiring students to wear a face mask or covering without […] The post Georgia formally does away with the mask mandate in Public Schools appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

