MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The storms will start to end later this afternoon around 3 pm so if you have outdoor plans for the afternoon we shouldn’t see any problems. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees. We go cooler and drier for the weekend with sunshine both days. Highs will drop to the low 70s with morning temps back in the mid-40s on Sunday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO