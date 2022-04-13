ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Deputies On The Ballot For Sheriff Have Debate

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meet and greet for the three men in the primary race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested In Homestead For Domestic Incident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy found herself on the wrong side of the law after her arrest in Homestead in a domestic incident. Lauren Landa, 31, grabbed a necklace around the victim’s throat during an argument, according to the Homestead police report, which left scratches on the victim’s neck and chest. Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We will investigate it fully and take appropriate action.” An Internal Affairs investigation was opened. Landa has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 2, 2019
HOMESTEAD, FL
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Fraternal Order Of Police
WEHT/WTVW

Serving warrant leads to overnight standoff at Evansville apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An attempt to serve a warrant led to gunfire and an overnight standoff Wednesday at the Colonial Manor Apartments near Henning Avenue and Ridgeway. Evansville Police and U.S. Marshals went to the apartments around 8 p.m. to serve a federal warrant when someone fired a shot at them. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jury makes decision in murder case of 15-year-old

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in southern Indiana murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
US News and World Report

Driver Shot by North Carolina Sheriff's Deputy Dies

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A driver who was shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy as he tried to flee a traffic stop has died, authorities said Friday. After a Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a sedan in the parking lot of a convenience store in Monroe on Tuesday, the driver tried to flee and hit at least three department vehicles, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A deputy fired his weapon and struck the driver, the news release said.
MONROE, NC
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy