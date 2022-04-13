ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

County Leaders Discuss Creation of New Ordinances

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new ordnances are currently in the works for Daviess County. On Tuesday, county leaders met in a joint session with a packed agenda. Daviess County Highway Supervisor Chris Winkler reported on a speed study that was on done on 100 West from the Washington city limits to Edwardsport...

Chronicle

Lewis County to Host Forum on Creation of Homeless Shelter

A meeting was held on March 16 to discuss the short- and long-term solutions to rising levels of homelessness in Chehalis. Hosted by Experience Chehalis and United Way of Lewis County, the meeting brought together nonprofit organizations, local business owners and government representatives. The hosts saw the meeting as an opportunity to develop a plan for addressing the homelessness issue while considering a diversity of viewpoints.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indian State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

State employee pension buyout bill has passed, Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker made the following statement following the full passage of House Bill 4292, which adds two years to the state employee pension buyout program. “I want to applaud Representative Bob Morgan and Senator Rob Martwick for leading the effort to add an additional two […]
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County amending, strengthening animal ordinances

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is working to protect its animals while also making sure people who treat them badly, even during disasters, will be punished. “To educate animal owners and prosecute those who neglect or abuse animals.” That is the goal of a new set of ordinances in Beaufort County in front […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Follansbee Council discusses tweaking fireworks ordinance

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee Council conducted a special meeting on Monday looking at an ordinance combatting the issue of fireworks within the city and also looking at next year’s budget. "In the past, everything was pretty much anything that went bang was illegal,” Fire/Police Chief Larry Rea said....
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WECT

Proposed ordinance banning sleeping on county property raises questions

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

New “Blight” Ordinance Allows County to Side-step Courts

El Paso County Commissioners approved a new policy that will make it easier for them to put liens on properties they deem “blighted” or “a nuisance”. The new city order will allow will eliminate a key step in declaring someone’s property an “environmental nuisance”. This could be because a property has overgrown vegetation, run-down or ramshackle buildings…basically, anything that someone could claim is a “hazard”…which could also mean, “it looks too junky”.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Wood County approved $58M for a new jail, but county leaders say inflation is driving up costs

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – As Wood County makes final plans for construction of its new jail, supply chain issues and inflation are driving up costs. In June, the Wood County Board approved $58 million for the jail, but Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml told a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Tuesday that the county will not be able to complete the new building for what officials had originally thought.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 4 - April 8, 2022. 15 National Ave Food Mart, 15 National Ave. West Terre Haute - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Vehicle property tax refunds to be mailed soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. The governor announced on Thursday that vehicle property tax refund checks will soon be in the mail to Kentuckians who had already paid their vehicle taxes this year because their birthdays fell in the months of January, February and March.
FRANKFORT, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Is it Legal to Drive Off-Road Vehicles on Indiana Roads?

With the arrival of Spring, and Summer not too far away, temperatures are starting to rise to the point where more of us will be heading outside to enjoy the great outdoors. One popular way of doing that is to hop on an off-road vehicle (ORV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and zip down backroads, cut through open fields, or navigate your way through the numerous wooded areas and forests Indiana has to offer. But, what about main roads, like the type you and I live on? Is it legal to ride your four-wheeler, Gator, or other off-road vehicles on those?
INDIANA STATE

