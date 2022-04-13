Large police presence after shots fired into two homes in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two homes were shot into in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday morning, according the the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD had a large presence in the 700 block of Dunbrook Lane where a Channel 9 crew at the scene saw about eight police cars and crime tape in the neighborhood near Nations Ford Road around 7 a.m.

CMPD said it received a shots fired call after 4:30 a.m. and said it involved a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers at the scene told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito no victims or suspects were located.

Esposito learned shots were fired into two homes and officers were attempting to speak with a group of teenagers inside one of the homes.

Our cameras were rolling when the teens were ordered out of the home by authorities early this morning. A records check shows the home is owned by a property group out of Georgia.

CMPD said the teens are not cooperating with the investigation.

Channel 9 learned detectives are planning to execute a search warrant at that house today, but haven’t said who or what they were looking for.

We’ve asked CMPD for additional information on the teens and if they are the residents of the home.

Channel 9 saw at least five bullet holes in a neighboring home.

Residents living in that house told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura they’re packing up and leaving the area.

As of 7:30 a.m., no one was in custody. CMPD said the shooting investigation is active and ongoing.

On Tuesday, CMPD responded to the same block of Dunbrook Lane around 1 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. A victim suffered serious injuries, according to police.

CMPD said it is “too early to comment on whether (the shootings) are related.”

Neighbors say they’re on edge after a second night of their street being transformed into a crime scene.

It all began with several gunshots before the sun came up. In the daylight, shell casing can be seen in the middle of the street, now noted by evidence markers.

Jackie Mungo lives just a few doors down on Dunbrook Lane.

“I am surprised to know about this, it’s rare on this street, this is a pretty quiet neighborhood, nice neighborhood and quiet street,” she said.

After back-to-back nights of shootings, Mungo said her and other neighbors want answers.

“Get these senseless killers and shooters and violent people off the street,” she said.

