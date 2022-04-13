ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Severe Storms to Impact the Area Today

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Storms are set to impact the area today. Showers and Thunderstorms will hit today with some severe storms today with a high of 69. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it states severe storms will develop this...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#South Central#Extreme Weather#Wkrv#Wpmb
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...
JACKSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy