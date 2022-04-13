ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The Republican signed the bill Tuesday at a sporting good store in suburban Atlanta.

    Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill which will allow permit-less carry at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. It takes effect immediately. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Gov. Brian Kemp hands a pen to Rep. Mandi Ballinger after he signed a bill which will allow permit less carry at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. SB 319 allows a “lawful weapons carrier” to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

It takes effect immediately.

Kemp supported what advocates call constitutional carry when he ran for governor in 2018.

He intensified his advocacy for the measure when former U.S. Sen. David Perdue launched a Republican primary challenge against Kemp.

Supporters say the measure lets people defend themselves without government permission.

Opponents say that a abolishing the background check for a permit will ease the way for thousands of people to carry guns illegally.

    Senator Donzella James speaks against the bill as Democrats hold a press conference down the street from where Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a bill allowing permit less carry, at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Georgia Rep. Roger Bruce speaks against the bill allowing permit less carry in Douglasville, Ga., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Democrats held a press conference down the street from where Gov. Brian Kemp will sign a bill, allowing permit less carry, at a sporting goods store in Douglasville on Tuesday. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Renegade Redhead
3d ago

Do the opponents know that those who choose to carry illegally were already doing so prior to this law being in effect and a law doest change a criminals oppion of or choice to do something. The reality is this simply allows more law abiding citizens the ability to carry without standing in line and paying another fee to have the county you live in do a background check that is the same as you go through to purchase the gun you are buying to carry, Just to give you a card that says yes you can carry the gun you already legally purchased.

