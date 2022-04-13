Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
The lead group dedicated to electing and reelecting Republican governors on Tuesday launched its second TV ad in Georgia to support conservative Gov. Brian Kemp, who’s facing a serious primary challenge as he runs for reelection this year. The spot by the Republican Governors Association (RGA) showcases Kemp’s record...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her place on the Georgia ballot at Donald Trump's rally Saturday.
A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene's eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped organize the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol that led to five people's deaths.
In January 2020, Stacey Abrams, who is now running to become the Democratic governor of Georgia, told FiveThirtyEight that, by 2040, she would become president of the United States. It would take her far less time to become president of United Earth. On Thursday, Abrams made a cameo in the...
A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
