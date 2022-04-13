ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrorist Ali Harbi Ali handed whole-life sentence for murder of Sir David Amess

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkL5N_0f7oTYU700

The homegrown terrorist who murdered veteran MP Sir David Amess in a warped retaliation against politicians who voted to bomb Syria has been handed a whole-life prison term.

Unrepentant Ali Harbi Ali pursed his lips briefly as Mr Justice Sweeney handed down his sentence at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The judge told 26-year-old Ali: “The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done – quite the reverse.

“This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy.”

He described Sir David’s death as a loss “of national significance”.

Sir David’s family, in a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, said his murder was “beyond evil” and they felt “no elation” at Ali’s imprisonment.

The whole-life sentence means Ali will never be eligible for parole, and will likely spend the rest of his days in prison.

Current whole-lifers include sexual predator Wayne Couzens, who raped and murdered Sarah Everard, and far-right extremist Thomas Mair, who murdered Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEeOY_0f7oTYU700
Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Sir David Amess (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

University dropout Ali, from Kentish Town in north London, was convicted of murder and preparing terrorist acts on Monday by jurors who spent just 18 minutes in retirement.

Prosecutors described the case as “overwhelming”, and Ali himself did not dispute much of the evidence.

The Islamic State fanatic carried out his attack at the backbench Conservative MP’s constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

Ali told the trial he had no regrets about the murder, defending his actions by saying Sir David deserved to die because he had voted in Parliament for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDmHW_0f7oTYU700
Sir David Amess had been an MP since 1983 (Chris McAndrew/PA) (PA Media)

The court heard that Ali became known to authorities around this time as his school performance plunged and he was referred to the Government’s Prevent strategy, but continued plotting in secret.

The so-called “lone wolf” sent a manifesto on WhatsApp to family and friends seeking to justify his actions around the time of the attack, and told father-of-five Sir David he was “sorry” before plunging the 12in carving knife into him, causing the 69-year-old politician to scream.

Sir David received more than 20 stab injuries and died at the scene.

Knife-wielding Ali was later apprehended by two police officers armed only with batons and spray.

Dramatic footage of the stand-off was captured on police bodyworn cameras. The two officers have since been handed bravery awards.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told PA MPs and political staff remain “traumatised” by the atrocity, and continue to struggle amid fears for their security.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sir David Amess suspected Brass Eye-style ‘sting’, court told

An alleged terrorist told police Sir David Amess suspected a Brass Eye-style “sting” before he launched a frenzied knife attack. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conservative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
The Independent

Sir David Amess suspect ‘looked self-satisfied after stabbing him’, court told

An alleged terrorist had a look of “self-satisfaction” as though he had “achieved something” after stabbing MP Sir David Amess to death at a constituency appointment, eyewitnesses told a murder trial.Political aide Julie Cushion recalled the “piercing scream” coming from the vestry room of Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, as 26-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali plunged his carving knife into the veteran Essex politician, five minutes into a constituency surgery appointment.Two members of the public who ran to the rescue said Ali appeared in the doorway between them and the prone victim, clutching his bloodied knife and warning them not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé’s Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

Sutton Tennyson’s killer has reportedly been sentenced to life in prison. Michael Williams was convicted of the 2018 killing of Tennyson, who’s the ex-fiancé of Angela Simmons. According to TMZ, the Growing Up Hip Hop star provided emotional testimony in court prior to Williams’ sentencing on Friday (April 15) during which she revealed that her son, also named Sutton, “constantly asks” when her late fiancé “will come back.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Man accused of murdering MP had ‘look of self-satisfaction after stabbing him’

A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#North London#The Metropolitan Police#Labour#Islamic#Conservative
The Independent

Sir David Amess ‘assassinated’ by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also had Michael Gove as target, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess was “assassinated” by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who tricked his way into meeting the politician before stabbing him to death in a "vicious and frenzied attack", a court heard.Ali Harbi Ali fatally attacked the 69-year-old MP last October in a church building in a "cold and calculated murder", jurors have been told.Communities and levelling up secretary Michael Gove was also among targets that 26-year-old Ali is accused of carrying out reconnaissance on over several years.Tom Little QC, opening the case at the Old Bailey on Monday afternoon, told jurors: "This was nothing less...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s ‘journey to murder MP Sir David Amess’

Jurors have been shown chilling CCTV of a terror suspect’s journey to fatally stab Sir David Amess at a constituency appointment, after telling the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long.” Ali Harbi Ali, 26, could be seen walking alongside unsuspecting members of the publicas he made the near-two-and-a-half hour trek from his home in north London to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October last year.Ali, wearing a long, khaki coat and with a black, backpack slung over his right shoulder, was even seen appearing to give someone directions as he waited at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group to a new location as a preventative measure. Scuffles were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo, some 27 miles south.
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy