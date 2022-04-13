Pa. Republicans help kill U.S. House bill honoring iconic Black judge | Wednesday Morning Coffee

The late Florida state Supreme Court Justice Joseph W. Hatchett ( Florida Phoenix photo).

If there’s one thing that more than two decades of covering state government have taught me, it’s that bills renaming bridges, highways, and public buildings in honor of some famous personage are one of the last preserves of bipartisanship.

Not so for the U.S. House of Representatives, who went full “ Hold My Beer ” late last month, as nearly all the chamber’s Republicans, including eight out of Pennsylvania’s nine GOP lawmakers, banded together to kill a bill that would have renamed a federal courthouse in Tallahassee after the Sunshine State’s first Black state Supreme Court justice.

As the New York Times reported Tuesday , the bill honoring Justice Joseph W. Hatchett had the backing of both of Florida’s U.S. senators and all 27 members of its House delegation. For all the world, its approval looked preordained.

The architect of this utterly unfathomable act, according to the Times , was a right-wing, first-term congressman from Georgia, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde .

Ahead of the March 30 floor vote , Clyde started passing around a 1999 Associated Press story about an appellate court’s ruling striking down a public school policy allowing student-approved prayers at graduation, the Times reported.

“He voted against student-led school prayer in Duval County in 1999,” Clyde , a deacon at his Baptist church, told The Times . “I don’t agree with that. That’s it. I just let the Republicans know that information on the House floor. I have no idea if they knew that or not.”

The rest of the House GOP fell in line, including at least on Florida Republican House member who had previously supported the bill, the Times reported.

By the way, if Clyde’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the GOP lawmaker who compared the Jan. 6 insurrection to a “normal tourist visit,” the Times noted. Clyde defended his remarks, even though photos showed him barricading a door to keep those harmless tourists at bay, the Washington Post reported.

Clyde also opposed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act , which made lynching a federal hate crime and voted against recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, according to the Times .

According to an official House roll call , eight of Pennsylvania’s nine Republican lawmakers lemminged off the cliff on the bill. The lone holdout was U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1st District , the roll call showed.

In an email, Nick Barley , a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12th District , told the Capital-Star that the north-central Pennsylvania lawmaker had “concerns” about Hatchett’s ruling in the school prayer case.

A spokesperson for U.S Rep Mike Kelly, R-16th District, declined comment, saying he hadn’t had a chance to talk with the northwestern Pennsylvania lawmaker about the vote.

The Capital-Star reached out to Fitzpatrick , who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All nine Democratic members of Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation voted in favor of the bill.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District , the only Black member of Pennsylvania’s Capitol Hill delegation, told the Capital-Star in an email that he was “disappointed that far too many House Republicans couldn’t bring themselves to join in honoring an African-American judge who was simply following the law and precedent.”

Ultimately, the bill fell on a vote of 238-187 , failing to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for passage, according to the Times .

Hatchett died last April, aged 88, after a long career as a lawyer, judge, and advocate for equal rights in Florida. He spent years challenging segregation and defending civil rights protesters before becoming a judge, the Capital-Star’s sibling site, the Florida Phoenix , reported last August.

Hatchett was appointed to Florida’s highest court by then- Gov. Reubin Askew in 1975 after service as a federal prosecutor in Florida’s Middle District, where he became a fighter for civil rights during an era of segregation, the Phoenix reported.

Hatchett was also the first and only African American to win a statewide political race in Florida.

Later, President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals , and he was reassigned to the 11th Circuit when it was split off in 1981, where he remained until he retired in 1999. He practiced law with a firm in Tallahassee until he retired again shortly before his death, the Phoenix reported.

Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio , separately praised Hatchett . Rubio said the late jurist “lived a life of inspiring service,” while Scott , the chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign wing, said the judge “broke barriers that have inspired countless others in the legal profession,” the Times reported.

In a related matter, the Democratic National Committee will target Scott next week with a digital advertising buy in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson told the Capital-Star .

The buy is timed to coincide with tax day on April 18. People who search for tax services will be directed to a website criticizing a Scott -penned policy agenda that would raise taxes for a third of Pennsylvania residents.

“Pennsylvanians deserve to know what the Republican tax plan would mean for them – and for more than 35% of Pennsylvanians, it could mean higher taxes,” DNC spokesperson Noelle Rosellini said in a statement. “While Democrats are working to lower costs and make your hard-earned money go further, there’s a good chance you could be paying higher taxes if Republicans get their way.”

