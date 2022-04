WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Seven teams from New Hanover County will compete at the “North Carolina Envirothon” competition after a successful showing at the regional level. More than 200 middle and high school students from the state’s coastal counties took part in the Coastal Envirothon on March 15 in Craven County, looking to earn a spot at the statewide event.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 23 DAYS AGO