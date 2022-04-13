ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee maker Lavazza sees 'challenging' 2022, halts Russian activities

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza said on Wednesday it expected a challenging 2022 due to raw material price rises after reporting a strong increase in profits for 2021.

The family-owned company said it had decided to suspend all its activities in Russia and has also had to temporarily halt distribution in Ukraine.

Lavazza said it would have to tackle “an extremely complex and challenging” 2022, due to the rise in the prices of raw materials.

“First and foremost green coffee, but also packaging, energy, logistics - and the risks deriving from the dramatic current geopolitical situation,” Chief Executive Antonio Baravalle said.

The price increases were mainly due to global supply chain issues and damage caused by weather events, the Turin-based group added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 312 million euros ($337.93 million) in 2021, up 23.3% on 2020.

Revenues increased 11% to 2.3 billion euros last year, also thanks to a recovery in the “out of home” channel after the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, when lockdowns kept people at home.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Case for Buying Rivian Stock

Rivian's production guidance for 2022 was disappointing, which hasn't helped the stock. There could be big upside in production though, given the company's rapidly expanding plants. What's unique about Rivian is its truck, SUV, and van focus that could give it a leg up on the competition. You’re reading a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian car maker Avtovaz partially halts production over shortages

March 21 (Reuters) - Top Russian car maker Avtovaz said on Monday it was partially halting production until March 25 due to a shortage of electronic parts. Avtovaz, controlled by French car maker Renault, has periodically stopped its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants this month due to a shortage in supplies of electronic components. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Panasonic To Introduce Bigger EV Battery To Diversify Business From Tesla: FT

In an effort to diversify its business from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Panasonic Holdings (OTC: PCRFY) will roll out a bigger electric vehicle battery as the Company works to focus direction after a period of aggressive streamlining. Yuki Kusumi, Panasonic's CEO, said that the Company would invest ¥600 billion ($4.8...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavazza#Coffee Maker#Green Coffee#Food Drink#Russian#Milan#Italian#Ebitda
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

How VinFast's Electric Vehicle Is Hoping To Challenge Tesla

The Tesla name is a pioneering force in the global electric vehicle industry, and the California-based EV maker has come a long way since its inception in 2003. After getting its most significant order of 100,000 vehicles from legacy rental car company Hertz last year, Tesla's market value has soared to $1 trillion, more than Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined. However, a particular electric automaker from Vietnam wants to challenge Tesla –- not to mention other EV startups like Rivian and Lucid –- on its home soil.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

GM President: 'We Never Have One Answer' for Supply Chain Risks

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co President Mark Reuss said Monday the automaker is confident in its 2022 outlook and its plans to accelerate the launch of a new Cadillac electric vehicle, despite intensifying global supply chain risks. The geopolitical risks posed to automotive supply chains by the war in...
BUSINESS
KWCH.com

KPERS Board halts future Russian investments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) Board of Trustees voted Friday to stop new investments into Russian securities. Approximately 0.14% of the investment portfolio has ties to Russia, about $35.9 million. “As trustees, our first duty is to KPERS’ members. Our focus is always to...
KANSAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

The Future Of Electric Jeeps And Chryslers Looks Promising

If you don't have a good battery pack, your EV is pretty much dead in the water. Range anxiety is known to be one of the biggest deterrents for consumers who are still reluctant to make the switch from internal combustion engines. Despite this, manufacturers such as BMW don't think that a massive range figure is all too important when it comes to daily driving an electric car.
CARS
Reuters

Ukrainian Railways limit exports of some food staples, consultancy says

KYIV, April 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned railway company has temporarily restricted the transportation of some agricultural goods through border crossings to Poland and Romania, consultancy APK-Inform said on Saturday. It gave no reason for the restrictions. Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through...
AGRICULTURE
KTEN.com

Tesla delivers first cars from Berlin factory

Tesla opened its third assembly plant near Berlin, Germany, and made the first deliveries of its Model Y sedan there Tuesday. The world's most valuable automaker will reportedly produce as many as 500,000 vehicles a year at the plant and plans to hire as many as 12,000 workers. The capacity is similar to its existing plants in California and Shanghai. Tesla is building a factory in Austin, Texas, that will open soon.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

CATL invests in $6 billion battery project to manufacture, recycle, and mine material in Indonesia

Fresh off news of its first expansion outside of China into Germany, CATL is expanding further as part of a new $6 billion dollar battery chain project in Indonesia. Through its subsidiary and an agreement with Indonesia PT AnekaTambang (ANTAM) and PT Industri Baterai Indonesia (IBI), CATL will have a majority stake in five of the six planned battery projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Polestar 2 Reaches For Space With Two New Color and Wheel Options

Polestar hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in the color selection category so far, offering a minimal palette for its otherwise exciting brand-new cars—the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe and Polestar 2 EV hatchback—in uninspiring shades of dull grey, white, blue, and black colors. Happily, the 2023 Polestar 2 will make some changes to its color lineup, continuing its space theme with new color names like, well, "Space" and "Jupiter." Sadly, one of the colors is just black, and the other is some sort of clinical muted beige.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy