Sandusky Father of the Year: Major Drug Dealer Busted with Kids in Car

Sandusky Father of the Year Facebook

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Fremont Police Department and Ohio BCI, executed a search warrant at 1002 Court St, Fremont, Sandusky County, Ohio.

DIANTE PETTIFORD is presently living at the address.

The warrant was signed by Judge Brad Smith of the Sandusky County Juvenile and Probate Court, Common Pleas Court. Pettiford was approached while entering his 2017 Jeep Compass in front of the residence.

Two young children were also in the vehicle. At that time, Pettiford was found to be in possession of approximately 4 kilograms of methamphetamine and $6748.00 in U.S. Currency. A later search of the vehicle revealed approximately 10,000 Percocet/fentanyl tablets and approximately $16,658.00 in U.S. Currency.

A search of the residence revealed approximately ½ kilogram of methamphetamine, 97 Xanax tablets, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately $1,900.00 US Currency, and other tools and paraphernalia related to trafficking in drugs.

A search of a 2006 Ford F-150 owned by Pettiford revealed approximately 5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Diante Pettiford was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine major drug offender (Felony of the 1st degree). Additional charges that will be presented to the Sandusky County Grand Jury could include trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of Percocet/fentanyl, possession of Xanax, money laundering, and possession of criminal tools.

Both vehicles were seized for possible forfeiture. The value of the drugs seized is approximately $400,000.00.