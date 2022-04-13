ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Wed. Headlines: Election Recounts; Charges Filed in Attempted Homicide

wlip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The first of the recounts in local races too close to call from the April 5th General Election will take place Wednesday. The race between Ruth Dyson and Erick Hansen will be recounted at the Kenosha Municipal Building starting at 9 AM. Dyson leads...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in 2021 homeless shelter shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting someone at Madison’s temporary men’s shelter and threatening others a year ago is pleading guilty to attempted homicide. According to court records, Ronald E. Stephens reached a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting another man in the chest last March. Madison Police were already outside the...
MADISON, WI
WAPT

2 charged in double homicide

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. — Two people have been formally charged in connection with a double murder in Newton County. Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were arrested late last week in Newton. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said Harrell and Reynolds are accused in the March 4 deaths of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WNDU

Homicide victim identified in South Bend shooting

Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles. Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Updated: 3 hours ago. The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspected teen steals alcohol from Casey’s Thursday morning.

Just before 2:00 am Thursday morning, (March 17th) Galesburg Police responded to Casey’s on North Seminary Street for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police a thin, white male suspect accompanied by a thin, white female suspect entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor from a shelf, and ran out. The two entered a black Ford Mustang and drove off. Stolen was a bottle of Crown Royal Apple valued at just under $20. Employees were able to write down the license plate number, and after an extensive search, officers have a male suspect wanted for questioning. The Ford is registered to a 16-year old white male from East Moline. Officers also located the teen via social media with a black Ford Mustang on his Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Three men in custody after Fond du Lac traffic stop

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac traffic stop led to three men being taken into custody for drug and firearm-related charges. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at North Brooke Street and Lewis Street on Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.
FOND DU LAC, WI

