Norwalk, CT

Connecticut commuters on alert after Brooklyn subway shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Commuters at the East Norwalk train station who were headed to New York Wednesday said they were making sure to be more aware of their surroundings after Tuesday's shooting. Still, they carried on as usual.

Police in Connecticut Tuesday deployed law enforcement units to train stations throughout the state after a gunman opened fire and detonated smoke bombs inside a Brooklyn subway car, injuring dozens of people.

Frank James, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to sources.

