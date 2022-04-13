Bedford officers invite community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, police in Bedford are hoping to build relationships with community members — one cup at a time — during ‘Coffee with a Cop.’

According to the Bedford Police Department, you can come out to Centertown Plaza at the corner of Bridge Street and Main Street between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 to grab a coffee, meet the officers, and have a conversation with them.

If it rains, the event will be moved to the Bedford Farmers Market on Washington Street.

“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” the department wrote on a flyer for the event .

