Wildlife Wednesday: Tree Frog

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, say good morning to Hubs. This five-year-old pup is looking for his new loving forever family after having a not-so-loving family. He spent some time training and getting some love from inmates and is ready to find someone to take long Sunday naps with.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO