Wildlife Wednesday: Tree Frog

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wildlife sounds, a fishing tournament to benefit military veterans, and the return of an outdoors tradition for local children all make up this week’s Outdoors Bound grab bag of news. Sounds of Spring Spring is here and the thoughts of young frogs turn to love. And, they aren’t shy about letting […]
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - They may be cute, but experts say they certainly shouldn’t be cuddled. You may find theses little, fuzzy creatures in your backyard on trees, nestled into the siding of your home or even on your car tires. What are they you ask? They’re a moth...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, say good morning to Hubs. This five-year-old pup is looking for his new loving forever family after having a not-so-loving family. He spent some time training and getting some love from inmates and is ready to find someone to take long Sunday naps with.
A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t call it ‘slo-cala’ anymore. The southern city in north-central Florida is growing fast. According to data collected by Applied Geographic Solutions and GIS Planning 2021 and presented by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP), the leading industry in 2021 was retail. Across 1,941 establishments, more than 18,000 people had jobs in the industry.
NEWBERRY – Pork in the Park is back this year and will take place on Friday, April 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event will be in Memorial Park and the surrounding downtown area. Back this...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 13 Marion County residents are filing a lawsuit against the county over what they claim to be an illegal zoning change. The county is trying to rezone 4 million square feet of land along Northwest US Highway 318 to the east of I-75 to expand the Ocala Jockey Club.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Easter and Passover are coming up. If you’re looking for something to do this week, here’s your community calendar. In Lake City, Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an early Easter pancake breakfast. It’s from 8 to 10 am Thursday at the lifestyle...
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs’ ship just came in. City commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to spend $35,000 on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River. Fire department officials say they are responding to a growing number of water emergencies after the city purchased the...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighbors of the historic Rosewood home in the Pleasant Street community are concerned the building may need to be torn down, after a fire left the building damaged. Fire rescue crews responded to the home at 320 Northwest 1st Street on Wednesday night. The fire spread...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school in Gainesville was evacuated Thursday due to a gas leak. Officials with Gainesville Christian Community School said several staff members noticed the smell of natural gas throughout the campus. They emptied the school and called Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, who couldn’t find the source....
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an Easter pancake breakfast. This event is perfect for families looking for a fun Easter activity. In addition to breakfast, there will also be an Easter basket raffle and a fifty-fifty raffle. All the proceeds go toward senior programs.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting a maternity home wasn’t something Chris Montrowl ever thought of doing, but one trip changed everything. “I happened to meet somebody who is a board member of Joseph’s House for Women in Syracuse, New York and he said ‘would you like to take a tour of the house?’”
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - “We get that phone call and they need that rescuing as fast as possible” said Jay Patterson who runs the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost. He said that almost every day they get a call from someone lost on the river. “Me and my...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Hall is launching a new platform for residents to report quality-of-life issues. It’s called Newberry FL Connect. Residents can bring concerns to the city like potholes, water main leaks, noise complaints, or other issues. The app is available on iPhone and Android.
As a whistle blew, dozens of children scrambled across the lawn at Lively Park in Springfield eagerly scooping up eggs and depositing them into their baskets.
After two years, Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s MEGGA Hunt was back in full force Saturday afternoon as families showed up to collect their share of the event’s 20,000 eggs.
...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce. Accepted candidates attend a day-long class once a month to develop skills and learn the business climate of north-central Florida. Applications cost 25 dollars, tuition is twenty-three hundred dollars for non-chamber members. The deadline...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An accreditor commission decided to reevaluate the University of Florida’s credentials following the controversy surrounding the now-defunct conflict of interest policy. Officials with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of colleges were on campus this week conducting their investigation. Officials say that regardless...
Comments / 0