New Jersey is less than a week away from the commencement of recreational cannabis sales, but one high-ranking lawmaker still thinks there are some kinks to iron out. State Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen) wrote in a tweet today he’s hopeful the law can be modified to match all the other states that have zero tolerance for use of off-duty cannabis by police,” adding the drug’s long duration in a person’s system could subject officers to “never ending lawsuits & questioning of their judgments.”

