Brooklyn subway attack amps up anxieties over safety; NYPD increases patrols

By Lauren Cook, Katie Corrado
 3 days ago

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD has vowed to be out in force on the New York City subways Wednesday morning, a day after a terrifying attack in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot and more than a dozen others injured.

Chaos unfolded during Tuesday morning’s commute when a man onboard an N train in Sunset Park put on a gas mask, opened gas canisters and started shooting just before 8:30 a.m., police said. As the hunt for the gunman continues Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams said subway riders could expect to see an increased police presence underground.

“We are going to double the amount of officers,” Adams said on Tuesday.

The mayor is hoping to curb rider fears and anxiety following the attack. But straphangers like Luis Rivera say they don’t feel safe anymore.

“Nowhere’s safe anymore. You just have to keep your eyes open at all times … careful who you’re with, careful what areas you’re in,” he said.

Brooklyn subway shooting latest: Hunt for suspect continues

Rivera said he depends on the subways to get around the city and has been riding the trains his whole life.

“Sunset Park has always been home to me … if it happened on that line, it could happen on any other line,” he added.

Adams increased transit police and patrol officer presence in the subway system in February as part of a new safety action plan in conjunction with Gov. Kathy Hochul meant to curb a startling increase in subway crimes . Following the attack on Tuesday, Hochul rode the subway and visited victims at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. She was joined on the ride by State Operations Director Kathryn Garcia and MTA Chair Janno Lieber.

‘The smoke was crazy’: Subway riders describe chaos when gunman opened fire

The MTA also launched an investigation into why surveillance cameras a t the 36th Street station , where the attack unfolded, were not working on Tuesday. The transit authority made it a priority to install cameras in every subway station citywide last year and millions of dollars in funding were set aside for more in the next MTA improvement plan. Adams on Tuesday said he wants to know why the 36th Street cameras didn’t work.

“We’re not sure if it was a video feed problem or something [else],” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, police are looking to speak with a person of interest, Frank James , in connection with the attack. Investigators said James is not a suspect, however, he is wanted for questioning.

James’ name was connected to a U-Haul that was rented in Philadelphia and found in Gravesend, police said. The key to the van was left on the train where the attack unfolded.

The MTA on Wednesday morning said full service had been restored to the subway lines that were affected by the attack in Sunset Park.

