ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: Man fatally shot by officers after killing woman

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fatally shot a naked man after he shot and killed a woman outside an apartment complex, authorities said. Officers investigating reports Monday night of a naked man firing a rifle in the area found Dwayne Jackson with a rifle outside the complex, according...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ap
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston

Police: Woman learning to drive at cemetery crashes into gravestones

The driver inadvertently hit the gas instead of the break, according to police. A woman learning to drive in Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose inadvertently hit the gas instead of a break, knocking down several headstones and damaging her white Range Rover, according to police. First responders were called to the...
MELROSE, MA
WMDT.com

Police: Man fatally shot in Dover, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon in Dover. We’re told troopers responded to Senator Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. It was learned that a 33-year-old Dover man was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man reportedly got into the back seat of the car. The man and the victim got into a conversation before the man demanded the victim’s property. At some point during the incident, police say the victim was shot in the upper torso.
DOVER, DE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three People Hospitalized After Being Shot In East Hills

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday afternoon. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call of two people who had been shot in the 600 block of Singer Place. Once they arrived, they found two men inside a home who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third man had taken himself to the hospital and also had suffered a gunshot wound, he is in stable condition. One person was taken into custody for questioning, but police continue to investigate. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy