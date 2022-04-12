Portsmouth 3-0 Rotherham: Pompey ease to victory over promotion hopefuls

Reading face a tough task this Good Friday as they make the trip to promotion battlers Sheffield United, with three points for either side vital for their respective causes. It previously looked as though today’s teams would both be finishing in the lower half of the table after the hosts struggled in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, perhaps something of a surprise considering the Serbian’s previous success. They look far more comfortable under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom - and will probably perform much better than they did in the reverse fixture back in November.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO