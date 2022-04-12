ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Portsmouth 3-0 Rotherham: Pompey ease to victory over promotion hopefuls

SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRotherham's automatic promotion hopes suffered another setback after being thrashed 3-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Two former Millers players - George Hirst and Clark Robertson - were among the goals as...

Daily Mail

Hull 2-1 Cardiff: Tigers confirm place in the Championship for next season after two goals in the first 11 minutes following errors from the visitors give the home side victory...as manager's decision to wear away kit pays off

'It's never dull in Hull' they say around these parts and under new owner Acun Ilicali, life following Hull City certainly promises to be a rollercoaster. Just last week the Turkish media mogul announced plans to take 500 of the club's most loyal supporters on an all-inclusive holiday to his homeland this summer.
SkySports

Huddersfield 2-2 QPR: Rangers come from behind twice to earn point

Queens Park Rangers twice came from behind to earn a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw and deny Huddersfield from closing the gap on the automatic promotion spots. The hosts knew victory would take them within two points of Bournemouth, in second, following their 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough, but they couldn't capitalise against a QPR side that had lost their last five matches.
SkySports

Sheffield United 1-2 Reading: Royals move to cusp of safety after late win

A dramatic late winner from Tom McIntyre helped Reading beat promotion-chasing Sheffield United and take a giant step towards Championship safety. The Blades thought they had rescued a point in the 90th minute when substitute Iliman Ndiaye finally cancelled out Lucas Joao's first-half opener. But McIntyre quickly struck at the...
SkySports

Peterborough 2-1 Blackburn Rovers: Posh hit back late for victory

Peterborough produced a sensational comeback to cling onto their Championship status a little longer courtesy of a 2-1 triumph against 10-man Blackburn. Grant McCann's men were all but relegated when falling behind to Ben Brereton Diaz's opener at the Weston Homes Stadium. But Posh roared back to level through Sammie...
SkySports

Hull City 2-1 Cardiff City: Early Tigers goals prove enough for victory

Hull ended a run of six consecutive home defeats with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship. Early first-half goals for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Lewie Coyle set the hosts on their way towards three welcome points against weak opponents. Captain Aden Flint scored with an 81st-minute header...
BBC

County Championship: Northeast steers Glamorgan ahead of Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two) Nottinghamshire 302 (88.1 overs): Duckett 122, Mullaney 44; Neser 3-56 Glamorgan 354-9 (101 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 56*; Evison 3-67 Glamorgan (7 pts) lead Notts (6 pts) by 52 runs with one wicket standing. New signing...
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Shrewsbury fan Dan says that former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has “been excellent”!

Matthew Crichton: After a very poor start to the season, Steve Cotterill has turned things around at Shrewsbury, are you glad the club stuck with him?. Dan Hough: Well, we’re going to finish clear of the relegation zone and if you’d told me that a month into the season I’d have snapped your hand off. So, yes, I guess in the cold light of day Cotterill has come through and got the team into what is for us a decent place.
SB Nation

Sheffield United vs Reading: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading face a tough task this Good Friday as they make the trip to promotion battlers Sheffield United, with three points for either side vital for their respective causes. It previously looked as though today’s teams would both be finishing in the lower half of the table after the hosts struggled in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, perhaps something of a surprise considering the Serbian’s previous success. They look far more comfortable under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom - and will probably perform much better than they did in the reverse fixture back in November.
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
