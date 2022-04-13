ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroCard Linked to Suspected Subway Shooter Used in Brooklyn Hours After Attack: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA MetroCard purchased with a credit card linked to suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James was swiped at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, hours after the attack, two law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Investigators believe James may still have been riding the subways following the rush-hour shooting...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NBC New York

Suspected Killer Went to Gym After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend in Long Island Parking Garage: DA

A Long Island man has been arrested on murder charges, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend nine times in a parking garage near where she worked as a health care worker. Quay-Sean Renard Hines' arrest comes a week after he allegedly approached Amelia Laguerre from behind and discharged his firearm 10 times, Nassau County officials detailed Saturday. Officers arrested the 30-year-old in Merrick on his way to work the night before.
CBS New York

Police: Suspects wanted in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspects police are searching for after an assault on the subway in Brooklyn. It happened on March 2 on a southbound A train approaching the Jay Street station. Police said a 28-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who -- without provocation -- punched her in the face multiple times. A 29-year-old man tried to intervene and was also punched in the face. The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention. Anyone with information about their attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
Fox News

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
WKRC

Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) -- The man accused of smearing feces on a woman's face at a Bronx subway station is now behind bars after being arrested again. Frank Abrokwa is being held after a judge set bail at $5,000 for charges stemming from a violent incident at a storage facility in Harlem.
NBC New York

NJ Man Charged With Running Over Woman in Road Rage Attack

A New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ran down a woman in a road rage incident that was caught on video. The footage filmed by a neighbor's surveillance camera shows a car on a residential street in Elizabeth on Tuesday backing up and then chasing the woman onto a front lawn, where she slips and falls in front of the oncoming vehicle.
NBC New York

Woman's Body Found Inside Duffel Bag Dumped in Queens: NYPD

Police officers responding to a 911 call Saturday morning discovered a body inside a duffle bag dumped in a Queens neighborhood, the NYPD said. The 911 call was made at 8:18 a.m., prompting police to check out the area along Metropolitan Avenue at the Union Turnpike, authorities said. Officers found...
NBC New York

New York Judge Whose Home Was Raided by Investigators is Found Dead

A veteran New York state judge entangled in a law enforcement investigation whose property was raided by federal agents two weeks ago was found dead Tuesday morning in his home near Buffalo, his lawyer said. John Michalski, an acting justice on the Erie County Supreme Court, died of an apparent...
NBC New York

Arrest Made in Vacation Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman Found in Popular NJ Shore Town

New Jersey police have cracked a decades-old cold case involving the sexual assault of a woman whose body was found in a popular Jersey Shore town. Jerry Rosado, of Millville, was arrested Friday after police used DNA matching technology to connect him to the case. Investigators believe that Rosado, 62, sexually assaulted 20-year-old Susan Negersmith in 1990 while she was vacationing with friends in Wildwood.
