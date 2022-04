MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education has introduced a tentative 2022-2023 spending budget of $33,344,171, an increase of $1,181,099 over this year’s budget. The anticipated revenues are $15,238,127, an increase of $807,219. That leaves $18,106,044 to be raised by taxes in the tentative budget, an increase of $373,880. The percentage increase in the general fund tax levy raised is 2.6%.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO