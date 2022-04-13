ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Washington School Board to Consider Using ESSER Funds for Teacher Retention

By Sam McIntosh
 3 days ago

The Washington Community School Board will consider action on the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for teacher retention during...

Kingsport Times-News

School boards discuss changes in school funding formulas

ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County Board of Education and the Elizabethton City Board of Education are anticipating some changes in school funding formulas, but the boards are looking at different formulas with one seen as a big improvement in funding for one of the school systems, while the other formula change could eliminate an advantage the school lunch program had during the pandemic.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
NBC Chicago

Proviso Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Agreement With School Board

A tentative agreement has been reached between teachers at Proviso High School District 209 and administrators, ending a strike that has canceled classes for two weeks. “We are pleased to reach an agreement that prioritizes our students, parents, and communities,” Proviso Teachers Union President Maggie Riley said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our membership will be voting on the tentative agreement next week.”
EDUCATION
WLBT

Consider This: Teacher Pay, ARPA Funds and the State Income Tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is lots of activity happening at the state capitol this week. The state legislature approved a much-needed teacher pay raise plan. For years, Mississippi teachers have been underpaid. If people didn’t realize the value of teachers before, parents quickly understood their importance when kids were stuck at home during the pandemic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCIA

Champaign teachers continue to negotiate with school board

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign teachers are back to work after Spring Break and they will continue to negotiate with the school board this week to avoid a strike. The union filed an intent to strike one month ago; Monday could’ve been the first day they walked off the job. The union’s co-president said that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Washington School Board
Connecticut Post

After Diamantis’ departure, lawmakers consider new rules, and funding, for school construction

State lawmakers began consideration Monday of the latest round of funding for school construction projects across Connecticut, in addition to some of the lingering fallout from the departure of former school construction chief Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis. The school construction program, which reimburses school districts for a portion of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

