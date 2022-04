(Council Bluffs) Glenwood won the team title at the CBCSD boy’s track meet at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs on Thursday. The Rams scored 142-points. Individually, Colin Lillie of St, Albert won the 3200 meters in (10:15.72), Baylor Bergren of Red Oak, second, (10:28.03), and Drew Engler of Atlantic finished third in (10:35.84). Lillie won the 1600 Meters in (4:44.33). Brenden Monahan, of St. Albert, won the 100 Meters in (11.11), and 400 Meters, (51.19), and Will Neuharth of Harlan outran the field in the 200 Meters in (23.23). Andrew Smith of Glenwood won the 800 meters in (2:09.27), and Tyler Boldra won the 110 Meter Hurdles in (15.83).

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO