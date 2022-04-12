ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggleville: Young Buck Claims 50 Cent Forced Him To File Bankruptcy [Video]

By Martin Berrios
 3 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The bad fortune continues for Young Buck . He claims that 50 Cent’s lack of compassion has forced him to file bankruptcy.

As spotted on TMZ the Nashville, Tennessee talent said he had file chapter 13 so he could cancel any business ties to his former record label CEO. Recently the man born David Darnell Brown recently participated an interview with It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast. During the virtual Q&A he basically revealed that his hands were handcuffed when it comes to releasing new projects. According to his original contract with G-Unit he owes 50 Cent one more album but has been unable to fulfill his obligations.

“We at a standstill, I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity,” he said. “He could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids. He could do the same. Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit.”

The “Stomp” MC explained why a second bankruptcy was his only move. “Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” Buck added. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

You can watch a clip of the interview below.

