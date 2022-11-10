Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
2 Growth Stocks Down 42% or More to Buy and Hold Forever
The struggling economy can only slow down these companies for so long.
The Roaring Twenties are back as Moët Hennessy runs out of Champagne
Whether the pandemic is over or not, the era of restrictions is winding down, and people seem to be celebrating with a sparkling glass of Champagne—or maybe a whole bottle. Moët Hennessy’s chief executive Philippe Schaus told Bloomberg that the company is “running out of stock” of some of its top Champagnes, so much so that they’re calling it the Roaring Twenties. But don’t worry: Schaus said there’ll be more supply next year.
Chase CD Rates for November 2022
Chase is the biggest bank in the US with more than 4,700 branches, a huge portfolio of credit cards, savings accounts and a customer base that includes nearly half of all households in the country. You can open a certificate of deposit, or CD, at Chase, but be warned: Chase doesn't offer lucrative CD rates, so you'll likely find better earning potential elsewhere.
Visa Has Terminated Global Debit Card Agreements With FTX
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated our global agreements...
