Whether the pandemic is over or not, the era of restrictions is winding down, and people seem to be celebrating with a sparkling glass of Champagne—or maybe a whole bottle. Moët Hennessy’s chief executive Philippe Schaus told Bloomberg that the company is “running out of stock” of some of its top Champagnes, so much so that they’re calling it the Roaring Twenties. But don’t worry: Schaus said there’ll be more supply next year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO