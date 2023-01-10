Read full article on original website
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers, causing blight and frustrating local officials and retailers.
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
Within the past year, the price of eggs has increased about 60 percent. To combat rising costs, some Americans have started raising their own chickens in their backyards. CNN's Gabe Cohen reports.
