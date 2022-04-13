ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

FHP encourages motorists to travel with ease as wildfire occurs in Nassau County

By Charlicia Williams
 3 days ago
FHP logo (Florida Highway Patrol)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire occurred Wednesday morning near Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 17 in Nassau County.

Florida Highway Patrol monitored the conditions of the wildfire and advised motorists to travel with caution to avoid collisions due to visible fog and smoke-like conditions.

To avoid collisions, motorists were encouraged to use low-beam headlights and adapt to the changing weather conditions.

Sargent Dylan Bryan of Florida Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 a.m. the fire was out and there were no visibility issues.

There was 1 acre of a fire-adjacent property near the Florida-Georgia state line on Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 17.

Forestry Service has requested signage on the roads about potential visibility issues.

It is still advised to drive and travel with ease on the roads.

