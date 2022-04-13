ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N Ireland coach apologises for saying women's players "more emotional" than men

 3 days ago
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final Draw - Manchester Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, Britain - October 28, 2021 Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels poses before the draw Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

April 13 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland women's coach Kenny Shiels has apologised after drawing intense criticism for suggesting that women are "more emotional" than men, therefore making them more likely to concede two goals in quick succession.

The comments came after England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each while Ella Toone also scored as Northern Ireland were beaten 5-0 in a 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. read more

"I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused," Shiels said in a statement.

"I am an advocate for the women's game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish."

There were eight minutes separating the second and third goals, and nine minutes between the last two.

After the defeat, Shiels had told reporters: "In the women's game, you'll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second one within a very short period of time.

"Right through the whole spectrum of the women's game, because girls and women are more emotional than men, so they take a goal going in not very well."

Shiels, 65, was criticised by former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain as well as Arsenal great Ian Wright, who responded by posting a picture of himself crying while playing for the Premier League club.

"Kenny Shiels talking foolishness," Wright wrote on Twitter. "Talking about emotional women! Didn't that man see how many times I was crying on the PITCH!"

Chamberlain, who played 50 times for England, told the BBC: "I think we all know that the five minutes after you concede a goal -- not just in women's football, (also) in men's football -- you're more likely to concede a goal.

"To just generalise that to women is a slightly bizarre comment."

Reporting by Aadi Nair and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

