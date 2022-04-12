Corporations Could Pay Nearly 14% More Under Global Tax Deal

Q. I have been collecting Social Security since turning 66 four years ago. This past year in 2021, I collected $30,671.40. I also have a pension from that was $23,216.04. I am still working as well as a consultant and made just over $107,000. I also had to take out $14,000 from one of my IRAs and I paid $2,800 in federal taxes. With that said, how much of my Social Security will be taxed?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO