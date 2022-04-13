Pleasanton council makes public declaration on fire protection services

The County’s statutory (legal) obligation for fire protection in Atascosa County — none. According to the Texas Local Government Code, chapter 352, the county “may” conduct certain responsibilities, such as contracting with volunteer fire departments and municipalities, purchasing fire trucks or other fire fighting equipment and hiring a fire marshal. We are not required to hire a fire marshal, but we have. His responsibilities are to coordinate with all FDs in the County and assist with any programs, technical support or training. He is also licensed to investigate arson, and most FDs in the County do not have that capability. This is a service the County provides to all FDs, either in an unincorporated area or an incorporated city. Lytle FD (through an ESD) has gone to a paid fire department, and I am sure they are coping with the changes. For example, the new Lytle area ESD informed us they could not accept donations from the county because they have a tax-based revenue now (property tax).

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO