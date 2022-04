Denver Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed the DU hockey program back home with a special offer for the national champions. A (joking) get-out-of-jail-free card. “The mayor says you can go out and break any law you want,” Hancock said in a Tuesday night address to the team inside Magness Arena when state leaders joined hundreds of fans to celebrate DU’s 5-1 victory over Minnesota State in the title game.

