MHHS boys’ J.V. soccer gets win

It was a high-scoring affair as Caldwell defeated Lakeland 24-19 in Wanaque behind six goals from Lily Caravela. Caldwell (5-1) took a 14-10 lead into halftime before outscoring Lakeland 10-9 in the second half. Julia Duren-Lubanski and Kate Quinn also scored five goals apiece while Quinn scooped up eight ground balls and had 10 draw controls.
Hillsborough, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ridge, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon in Basking Ridge. The Raiders (5-0) and Red Devils (2-2) saw two of the matches end up in a draw before thunderstorms hit the area. At first singles, Siddharth Arudi from Hillsborough drew with Archit Yemula
Aidan Bolger led with a hat trick and an assist as West Milford rallied in the third period to win at home, 8-5, over Paramus. Dylan Connors added two goals and an assist while Theo Bolger struck twice and Vincent D’Andrea scored for West Milford (3-3), which found the net five times in the third period to pull ahead, 7-5.
Lenape Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the 11-10 victory over Jefferson in Stanhope in a game that had 31 combined hits. Garrett Kelly led Lenape Valley (1-5) as he went 3-5 with four RBI and one run to hand Jefferson its first loss of the season.
Danny Sassaman went 1-2 with one RBI, one walk, and one stolen base to help Lenape defeat Pennsville 3-2 in Medford. Lenape (5-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Pennsville (3-4) scored two runs in the top of the second. However, Lenape scratched across two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a one-run advantage.
Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
Delaney Campanella scored five goals as Kittatinny defeated Morris Hills 15-10 in Rockaway. Alexa Shotwell also had a hat-trick to go along with three assists with Emilie Woollen, Molly Riva and Cameron Volpe adding two goals and an assist each. Cassidy Mulroy had a goal and an assist as well.
EWING — A winner of four in a row after an opening-day loss to Steinert, the Notre Dame High School softball team cruised past Ewing, 7-0, on Thursday. Emma Marchese cranked up a two-hitter and struck out four for the win. Marchese was also a batting star with two doubles. Julia Smith struck out four in defeat and also doubled as Ewing dropped to 3-6.
Alexis Rodell led Randolph with seven goals and one assist in its 14-4 victory against Montville in Montville. Samantha Willis recorded five goals and one assist as Guiliana Pozzi found the net twice and Catriona Lucus managed two assists for Randolph (7-1). Riley Novak added an assist to the winning box score.
Collin Dominquez finished the day with two goals and two assists to lead Monroe past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 6-2 in Monroe Township. Scoreless at the end of the first quarter, Monroe (3-2) took a 3-2 lead into halftime before scoring three more in the third. Tyler Scott, Frank Tallerico
Elle Trzaskawka notched four goals and two assists as Shawnee, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, held off a Cherry Hill West rally after the break to win at home, 10-9. Mady Cattani added two goals and two assists while Abby Davidson struck twice for Shawnee (5-0), which led 7-4 at halftime.
Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 1 Player of the Week. Manalapan started its season 0-3 start as a team, but it was not because the Braves’ best hitter went cold. Bernardini made as many outs as his team had losses in those first three games, going 7-for-10 with four doubles, a triple and four RBI in two games against unbeaten Howell and on the road at Hamilton West (6-2).
