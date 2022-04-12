ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica high on list for new COVID cases

WKTV
 3 days ago

An online publication called 'The Hill' has named Utica as one of the top...

Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
WETM 18 News

3 locations are non-compliant with NYS 'Underage Drinking Initiative'

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an 'Underage Drinking Initiative' in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here's the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Haunted Road In New York State

When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, "Outlast"). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
WKTV

Utica mayor appoints new 5th Ward councilmember

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has appointed Venice Ervin as 5th Ward councilmember following the resignation of Delvin Moody earlier this week. Ervin has lived in the Cornhill neighborhood for 55 years and has been very involved in the community throughout that time. Throughout his career, Ervin...
WKTV

Utica mayor, city workers conduct first Quality of Life Sweep of 2022

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and city department heads and park crews participated in the first Quality of Life Sweep of the year on Wednesday. The mayor and city workers do these sweeps in different neighborhoods throughout the year to touch base with the community and clean up the streets and sidewalks. It also gives local business owners a chance to talk with the mayor about local concerns or make suggestions.
WKTV

How scandal in Albany might affect governor's race

Local political experts say it might prove a bit difficult for the scandal involving New York State's now -former Lt. Governor not to negatively affect Governor Kathy Hochul's first bid for election to the governor's seat. 'Yes, politically, I think this is troubling for Governor Hochul. The immediate challenge...
AOL Corp

Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

(Reuters) - The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise...
WKTV

$220 billion budget passes, local lawmakers say there's more to be done

ALBANY, N.Y. - After nine days, lawmakers were able to reach an agreement and pass the FY 2023 $220 billion budget. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state budget Saturday morning, which is expected to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues. "This budget fulfills that promise...
WKTV

52 NY farmers receive first round of marijuana growing licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state's upcoming adult market. The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years. Hemp is a type of cannabis plant with lower levels of THC, marijuana's active ingredient.
WKTV

Planning Board approves site plan revisions for Kmart Plaza

HERKIMER, NY - The Herkimer Planning Board approved site plan revisions for the development of the abandoned Kmart plaza in Herkimer Monday evening. The plaza has been vacant since the store closed back in 2017. In October BME Associates out of Fairport, which is located near Rochester, announced that they...
