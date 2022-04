On Wednesday, April 6, the Pleasanton School Board selected and named PISD Acting Superintendent Cheryl Barron as the finalist for the Superintendent position. The board met in closed session at the special meeting to review, consider and discuss the applicants for the Superintendent position, pursuant to Texas Government Code 551.074. By law, the board may not hire the new Superintendent for at least 21 days following the public notice that was given by the board’s motion.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO