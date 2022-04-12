ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hullraisers C4

By Alan51 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

What can I say, absolute rubbish, not the lest bit funny but it is written by Lucy Beaumont so not really surprised it is so bad. What can I say, absolute rubbish, not the lest bit funny but it is written by Lucy Beaumont so not really surprised it is so...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Yorkshire#The Hull Daily Mail#Facebook
digitalspy.com

Soap stars Spotted else where?

Is it Anita Dobson in the advert for carwow? She's the granny clutching the trifle,?. Shaun Thomas (Gerry from Emmerdale) had a decent role in the recent film Ali & Ava and was very good in it (also it's an excellent film, would recommend). Posts: 946. Forum Member. ✭✭. 14/04/22...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Soapland - Favourite neighbourhood?

The reason I’ve created this poll, is that there was recently a thread on here, whereby the discussion of understanding, of the places, soaps are set in, came about. For example, given how long some of the soaps, have been on TV, do you feel, as a viewer, you’ve gained great understanding of the location of your favourite soaps? For example, it occurred to me recently, I don’t have a great understanding of Walford as a place? Is it predominantly a middle-class or working-class Borough? Is it supposed to represent an ethnically-diverse part of East London, or is it the population still predominantly white? This juxtaposes how I have a great understanding of Erinsborough, as a place. It’s a typically middle-class suburb, evidenced by how the various characters, in Neighbours, have middle class jobs such as being doctors, lawyers, and teachers, thereby can realistically afford to live, where they do. Furthermore, we also understand, the locations surrounding Erinsborough, such as Eden Hills, which is supposed to be an even classier establishment. I understand that Lassiters is one of the main attractions of Erinsborough, and confined to reflect the appeal, to middle class residents, of the suburb.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

BBC Three TV channel struggles to win viewers - The Guardian

As expected by people not living in the past, BBC Three’s relaunch as a broadcast channel has been a flop. Seems like the BBC have completely failed to understand the viewing habits of the younger generation. Most broadcasts fail to attract more than 100,000 viewers, according to official ratings.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EE - Ballum

I think it's time to write out both Characters, Ben really needs resting as a character and Callum is still a fairly weak character despite the fact he is a nice guy. It's time for a shake up, I think the Characters have gone as far as they can if I am honest and its time for some new Gay Male Characters on the Show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie extra sacked over selfie

A Coronation Street extra has been sacked after taking a selfie with Andi Peters. How awful to lose your job!. The article states he wasn’t aware of the situation. He wasn't fired for taking a selfie, he was fired for using a mobile phone on set, something his agency confirmed was contrary to the terms of his contract for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

West Yorkshire sisters missing since 2018 found 'safe and well'

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing more than four years ago have been found, police have confirmed. Szimonetta and Bernadette Berki, who are now 15 and 16, disappeared from the Chapel Fold area of Batley, West Yorkshire, on 6 March 2018. West Yorkshire Police said they were both found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Taskmaster viewers excited about this part of show coming back

Taskmaster series 13 has kicked off with a returning part of the show for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions. In tonight's (April 14) season premiere, Greg Davies and Alex Horne introduced the five contenders – Death in Paradise's Ardal O'Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker – as well as welcoming back a live audience.
TV SERIES
BBC

Wales' unpaid carers to get a break through £9m fund

Funding worth £9m to help relieve the pressure on unpaid carers in Wales, has been announced. The Welsh government said the money, over the the next three years, would help full-time carers pursue hobbies, activities or simply just read a book. There are an estimated 400,000 unpaid carers in...
HEALTH
digitalspy.com

Sukki and Dotty Eastenders

I’m intrigued by these two and where they might go with them, sukki does seem to like her. I hope they don’t go down the route of sukki trying it on with dotty though. I think Sukki will try it on with her then Dotty will blackmail her.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Al is caught out after betraying Kerry. Elsewhere, Jai has a dilemma as Kim continues to make his working life a misery, while Leyla hides an intriguing secret. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up. 1. Marlon and Rhona suffer...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

How Love in the Flesh changes the game for reality dating

Love in the Flesh spoilers follow. For years now, there's been an ongoing debate about whether or not there's space for queer relationships on Love Island, the ITV dating show that dominates Twitter each summer. According to Love Island, the excuse for keeping the format both entirely straight and starkly...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Eastenders - Will Janine kill again?

Of course, since Janine, has returned to Albert Square, she’s been slightly more toned down, which is by no means a bad thing, as it showcases development - We’ve seen her settle down amidst the prospect of a relationship with Mick. Originally, I thought her connection to Mick, was genuine, and she was attracted to him, but I’ve seen Charlie convey some slightly more sinister yet subtle performances, as Janine, in the past few episodes - For example, before her bust up with Linda, I thought the way she stated “Why don’t we take this upstairs” (sound like a euphemism, without context applied 😅), was quite cold, not to mention how we’ve seen slight lucks of repulsion as she’s kissed Mick, on two occasions (I’m not sure how she could be repulsed when kissing Mick, when, she seemingly loved Archie Mitchell, who raped his daughter, killed his unborn grandchild, and tossed his family out of the Vic, on Christmas Day). Of course, this could be used to remind viewers of Janine’s dark edge, but she may genuinely care about him, or could she be using Mick, to try to get the pub - I’m not exactly sure, how that will work, but seeing as Danny is leaving later this year, it indicates we aren’t going to see them settle down as a happy couple for too long.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Feeling low

I don’t know whether this is the right place to come to. Last week my uncle passed away and you can imagine what it’s done to us. It’s horrible and its hit us so hard especially my mother who has now lost all her siblings. That by...
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalspy.com

CS Toyah the desperate baby snatcher

This has to be a new low for Toyah. Worse than what she did to Eva. Imran is snake 🐍 I wish they’d kill him off. I hope they put Kevin and Abi back together and they win custody of Alfie. Personally, I think Alfie would be much...
TV SERIES
BBC

Mum praises Leeds restaurant for welcoming autistic son

A mum who has previously struggled to eat out with her autistic son has praised a restaurant for "going above and beyond" to help him. Ellie Hansell's three-year-old son Teddie is unable to talk and taking him to restaurants can trigger meltdowns. In the past staff and diners have assumed...
RESTAURANTS
digitalspy.com

Big brother is back...on itv2.

Big Brother set for bombshell return – but with a major change. Big brother is returning on itv2. Im so bloody excited, can not wait. “They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.”. Love island in a house...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy