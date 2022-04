The Duchess of Cambridge forced her husband Prince William off the road in Montego Bay, Jamaica - and all in the name of testing his driving skills on a simulator. Kate was in fits of laughter as she created extreme weather, pot-holes and manipulated lighting levels as William drove a truck used to train young men at the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute. Automotive student Oneil Haughton joined the duchess as she sat at a computer screen a few feet from the duke creating hazards for him to deal with.

