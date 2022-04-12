ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Struggleville: Young Buck Claims 50 Cent Forced Him To File Bankruptcy [Video]

By Martin Berrios
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LO1T2_0f7kkaz000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee2Mi_0f7kkaz000

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The bad fortune continues for Young Buck . He claims that 50 Cent’s lack of compassion has forced him to file bankruptcy.

As spotted on TMZ the Nashville, Tennessee talent said he had file chapter 13 so he could cancel any business ties to his former record label CEO. Recently the man born David Darnell Brown recently participated an interview with It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast. During the virtual Q&A he basically revealed that his hands were handcuffed when it comes to releasing new projects. According to his original contract with G-Unit he owes 50 Cent one more album but has been unable to fulfill his obligations.

“We at a standstill, I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity,” he said. “He could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids. He could do the same. Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit.”

The “Stomp” MC explained why a second bankruptcy was his only move. “Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” Buck added. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

You can watch a clip of the interview below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raquel Harper (@rocktopics)

Photo:

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Buck Details Current Legal Battle With 50 Cent

It looks like there's still a battle going on between Young Buck and 50 Cent. During an interview on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Buck revealed that his former G-Unit peer continues to block him from dropping new music, and has even caused him to file for bankruptcy. "It's...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Young Buck Might Have to Forfeit Jewelry, Cars in Bankruptcy Case After Social Media Posts Showed Potential Assets

Young Buck’s bankruptcy case is still ongoing. AllHipHop reports that the Nashville rapper might have to forfeit some of his assets in order to pay off creditors, which includes 50 Cent. These items include gold teeth caps, gold chains, his 615 Cashville Records gold and diamond chain, a Ford F-150, a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, and donations he received through CashApp.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Buck
Person
50 Cent
HollywoodLife

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship. It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Tmz#G Unit
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Flexes Over $1.3M In Cash For The 'Gram After Claiming He Was 'Struggling To Make Ends Meet'

6ix9ine is preparing drop his comeback video on Friday (April 15) at 3 p.m. EST, which will bring his hiatus to an end. Prior to its release, the controversial rapper posted an Instagram video bragging about how rich he is — despite telling a judge otherwise. In court documents obtained by Complex last month, 6ix9ine informed a judge his career has stalled since his time in jail and admitted his well had run dry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Her Own Docuseries

A Megan Thee Stallion docuseries is reportedly in the works. The multi-part documentary will be directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Time Studios and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation. Untitled at the time of writing, the series will offer an intimate look into the Houston rapper’s personal life and career.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Ma$e Says He Dissed Diddy After Seeing the Pain of Other Bad Boy Artists

Ma$e is continuing his latest attack on Diddy. Following the release of “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” Ma$e hit Instagram and gave details to his recent diss. “When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something, so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said. “I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the ‘yes’ men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him.”
CELEBRITIES
defpen

DJ Drama Crowns The Best Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Of All-Time

DJ Drama had a pretty eventful weekend. Not only did he appear on Amazon’s Rotation series, but he also put together a set at the 2022 Dreamville Festival that featured Lil’ Wayne, T.I. and Jeezy. To top it all off, Call Me If You Get Lost was named the “Best Rap Album” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy