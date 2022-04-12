ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Promoted, starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start at shortstop Tuesday against the Marlins. The 27-year-old missed out...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Nabs win Tuesday

Iglesias (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Marlins, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning. The Angels' closer breezed through his frame on 14 pitches (nine strikes) before his teammates pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Iglesias has a win and a save through his first three appearances as he looks to build on an impressive 2021 campaign that saw him establish a new career high with a 37.7 percent strikeout rate while tying his personal best with 34 saves.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz sitting on Thursday

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. De La Cruz will take a seat after Jorge Soler and Jesus Aguilar were named Thursday's starting left fielder and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on one batted ball, De La Cruz has...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Not in Friday's lineup

Stassi isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Texas. Stassi started in each of the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, three runs, three RBI and three walks. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Friday's lineup

Zunino isn't starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Zunino has alternated starts behind the plate during the first week of the regular season. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jaime Barria: Four innings in relief

Barria allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two in four innings in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Barria entered an 8-2 game in the fifth inning after starter Shohei Ohtani was knocked out early. After giving up two runs in the fifth, Barria settled down and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three frames. The 25-year-old has been relegated to long-relief duties for the Angels to start the season and has yet to walk a batter through 6.2 innings.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Mammoth homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 10-5 loss Thursday in Texas. Trout's first-inning blast went an estimated 472 feet. He later added a walk, his fifth in six games to begin the season. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player continues to be one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball and now has an OPS over .900 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting Friday

Canha isn't starting Friday's game against the Diamondbacks. Canha had started in each of the last four games, and he went 4-for-15 with two RBI, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. The Mets reportedly have some close contacts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not yet clear whether Canha falls under that category. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a grand slam off Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager crushed his first home run with the Rangers right after the two-way Los Angeles Angels standout was off the mound and Texas won 10-5 Thursday night. Ohtani (0-2) struck out five over 3 2/3...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Endures another rough outing

Freeland (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. In Freeland's Opening Day loss to the Dodgers, he started off strong with three shutout frames before wilting in the fourth. It was the opposite story Thursday, as the left-hander was tagged for three first-inning runs before settling down to keep Chicago off the scoreboard for the following four frames. However, his night ended on a sour note as four of the five batters he faced in the sixth reached base, resulting in two more runs and the hook after 73 pitches. Freeland has thus far allowed 10 earned runs over nine innings to begin the season, emphasizing his lack of reliability in fantasy. He'll face another tough test his next time out as he's tentatively slated to face the Phillies at Coors Field on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO

