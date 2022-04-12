Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Promoted, starting Tuesday

Freeland (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one. In Freeland's Opening Day loss to the Dodgers, he started off strong with three shutout frames before wilting in the fourth. It was the opposite story Thursday, as the left-hander was tagged for three first-inning runs before settling down to keep Chicago off the scoreboard for the following four frames. However, his night ended on a sour note as four of the five batters he faced in the sixth reached base, resulting in two more runs and the hook after 73 pitches. Freeland has thus far allowed 10 earned runs over nine innings to begin the season, emphasizing his lack of reliability in fantasy. He'll face another tough test his next time out as he's tentatively slated to face the Phillies at Coors Field on Tuesday.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO